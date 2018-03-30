Logo


KSP: ACCIDENT SHUTS DOWN CUMBERLAND PARKWAY FOR 10 HOURS

on 03/30/2018 |

Kentucky State Police investigated a two vehicle injury collision Thursday morning around 5:00am on the Cumberland Parkway near the Metcalfe, Adair County Line.

58 year-old Randy Johnson, of Glasgow, was operating a 2017 Volvo traveling east on the parkway.  Johnson for an unknown reason lost control of his vehicle entering the median traveling into the west bound lanes.  Johnson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway striking an earth embankment leaving his trailer crossways in the roadway.  47 year-old William Davis of Madisonville was operating a 2010 Freightliner traveling west on the parkway when he struck the trailer trapping him in his vehicle.  Davis was extricated from the vehicle by the Adair County and Metcalfe County Fire and Rescue Squads.  Johnson and Davis were wearing their seat belts and were transported to T. J. Samson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The collision caused the parkway to be shut down for 10 hours.

Sergeant Randy Honeycutt is investigating the collision and was assisted on scene by the Metcalfe County Sherriff’s Office, Fire and Rescue, Adair County Fire and Rescue, and Barren-Metcalfe County EMS.

