KSP ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES AND ARREST

Kentucky State Police investigated a single vehicle injury collision at the intersection of the William Natcher Parkway and Scottsville Road today at 9:37 a.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate that 56 year-old James Robert Joy of Willard, Utah was operating a 2014 Kenworth traveling northeast on the William Natcher Parkway approaching the intersection of Scottsville Road. Due to Mr. Joy being intoxicated as well as driving distracted he failed to make a right or left turn at the intersection where he crossed Scottsville Road striking an earth embankment. Mr. Joy was taken to the Greenview hospital in Bowling Green before being flown to Skyline Hospital with possible injuries caused from the collision. Mr. Joy was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision.

Troopers from Post 3 Bowling Green arrested Mr. Joy and charged him with Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Drugs/Alcohol.

Officer First Class Jason Sydnor is investigating the collision and was assisted by units with Bowling Green State Police Post, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Alvaton Fire, EMS and the Kentucky Highway Department

