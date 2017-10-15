Logo


KSP ACTIVITY IN ADAIR AND CUMBERLAND COUNTY

on 10/15/2017 |

Trooper Billy Begley is investigating a collision that occurred today at approximately 11:52 AM CST, 6 miles north of Columbia on Holmes Bend Road. 54-year-old John F. Bush, of Columbia, was operating a westbound 1981 Honda Goldwing motorcycle when he failed to properly negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck and embankment.

Bush was pronounced dead at the scene. Tpr. Begley was assisted by the Adair County EMS.

Trooper Ricky Cross is investigating a collision that occurred on 10/13/2017 at approximately 9:05 PM CST on KY 1880 in Cumberland County. 44-year-old Paul R. Rose, of Albany, was operating a northbound 2007 Toyota pickup when she crossed the roadway, struck an embankment, went airborne and struck a tree.

Mr. Rose was airlifted to University of Kentucky Hospital and listed in critical condition. A passenger, 52-year-old Terry P. Angel, of Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tpr. Cross was assisted at the scene by the Cumberland County Fire and Sheriff’s Department. The investigation is ongoing.

