KSP ACTIVITY JULY 2017

During the month of July 2017, there were 33 traffic accidents investigated by the State Police working in the Post 15 area in the 11 counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor and Washington.

There were two fatal collisions during the month of July in the Post 15 area.

Phillip Dillon, 26 years old of Boyle Co KY was killed on 07/08/17 in Casey Co KY.

Dylan Cheatham, 25 years old of Washington Co KY was killed on 07/31/17 in Washington Co KY.

This brings our yearly fatality count to 9 compared with 13 through this same period in 2016.

Statewide fatality count stands at 416 compared with 455 through this same period in 2016.

During the month of July 2017, there were 1033 citations written, 206 courtesy notices written, 1441 vehicles inspected, 713 complaints answered, 83 motorists assisted, 61 criminal cases opened and 134 criminal arrests made.