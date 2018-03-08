Logo


KSP ACTIVITY REPORTS FOR THE MONTH OF JULY

on 08/03/2018 |

Bowling Green, KY (August 2, 2018)Kentucky State Police Post 3 Commander Captain Tim Adams is reporting the following activity by the Troopers and Detectives for the month of July 2018

 

  • Citations:                         1452
  • Speed:                              310
  • Seatbelt:                            152
  • DUI Arrest:                           23
  • Complaints:                      1093
  • Collisions Investigated:         81
  • Criminal Cases Opened:        38
  • Criminal Arrest:                    169

Kentucky State Police Post 3 covers the following counties, Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson, and Warren Counties.

 

Kentucky State Police will be having periodic traffic safety check points throughout the eight counties of the post three area in the upcoming months.  If you approach one of these check points, be prepared to produce your operator’s license, valid proof of insurance, and the registration receipt for the vehicle you are driving.  Below is a list of the traffic safety check point locations currently used by the Bowling Green post.

 

Barren County

 

  • US 31W @ Edmonson Co Line
  • US 31W @ Hart Co Line
  • US 31W & KY 255
  • US 31E & Jack Turner Rd
  • US 68 & KY 255 (Bon Ayr)
  • KY 70 & KY 314
  • KY 70 & KY 255
  • KY 70 & KY 740 (Hiseville)
  • KY 1846 & Old Lexington Rd
  • KY 249, ½ mile South of Glasgow limits
  • KY 249 @ Monroe Co line

 

 

 

 

