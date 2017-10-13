KSP: ADAIR CO MAN ARRESTED FOR MURDER AFTER DOMESTIC DISPUTE

on 10/13/2017 |

A domestic dispute leads to murder.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on New Concord Road, just seven miles east of Columbia, and State Police were called in to assist just before 4:30am Friday morning.

KSP say that 25 year old Linda Sebastian Paz was fatally shot after she and 31-year-old Reuban Sebastian Paz had gotten into a domestic dispute. Reuban Paz was arrested Friday afternoon by KSP and charged with Murder.

Reuban Sebastian Paz was lodged in the Adair County Jail. Detective Bo Hensley is investigating.