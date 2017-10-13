Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP: ADAIR CO MAN ARRESTED FOR MURDER AFTER DOMESTIC DISPUTE

on 10/13/2017 |

A domestic dispute leads to murder.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on New Concord Road, just seven miles east of Columbia, and State Police were called in to assist just before 4:30am Friday morning.

KSP say that 25 year old Linda Sebastian Paz was fatally shot after she and 31-year-old Reuban Sebastian Paz had gotten into a domestic dispute. Reuban Paz was arrested Friday afternoon by KSP and charged with Murder.

Reuban Sebastian Paz was lodged in the Adair County Jail. Detective Bo Hensley is investigating.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP: ADAIR CO MAN ARRESTED FOR MURDER AFTER DOMESTIC DISPUTE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Jo Anna Harvey

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
72°
Clear
Clear
Friday 10/13 10%
High 76° / Low 55°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 10/14 10%
High 81° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Sunday 10/15 60%
High 74° / Low 43°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.