KSP: AFTERNOON ACCIDENT CLAIMS THE LIFE OF A PARK CITY WOMAN

05/07/2018

An afternoon accident claims the life of a Park City woman.

25 year old Kiami Mills, of Park City, was traveling northbound on US 31-E, near the KY 259 intersection just before 3:00 this afternoon, when her 2000 Chevy pickup dropped off the right shoulder of the road. After leaving the roadway, the truck rolled multiple times and Mills was ejected.

Mills was transported from the scene by Edmonson County EMS and taken to the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Mills succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival and was pronounced dead by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted by Trooper Michael Murray. He was assisted on scene by Rocky Hill Fire Department , Edmonson County EMS, and Warren and Edmonson County Coroners.