KSP: AFTERNOON ACCIDENT SENDS ONE TO THE HOSPITAL

on 07/03/2018 |

A weekend accident sends one to the hospital.

Around 5:30 Sunday afternoon, 21 year old Thaddeus Westmoreland, of Edmonton, was driving a 2005 GMC eastbound on New Liberty-Big Meadow Road, when State Police say the steering in his vehicle malfunctioned.  This caused the vehicle to enter the westbound lane and collide with a 2010 GMC, driven by 28 year old Timothy Adams, of Knob Lick.

A passenger in Westmoreland’s vehicle, 32 year old Ashley Westmoreland, also of Edmonton, was transported by Barren/Metcalfe EMS to T.J. Sampson and was treated for minor injuries.  Neither of the Westmorelands were wearing a seatbelt.

Adams and his passengers, 27 year old Holly Adams and three juvenile passengers, were all wearing seat belts and were uninjured.

