KSP: AN ELECTRICAL PANEL FIRE ON A TRAIN CAUSED THE EVACUATION OF A HART COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

08/09/2017

State Police say that school was only disrupted for a short time this morning at Bonnieville Elementary School in Hart County.

Initial reports said a train car was on fire on the tracks in front of the elementary school. KSP Trooper Jeremy Hodges told WCLU News that it was actually a small electrical panel in the train’s engine compartment that had caught on fire. Students were evacuated from the school and taken a safe distance away from the tracks.

The CSX train was carrying hazardous materials, but those cars were not near the front of the train.
No injuries were reported and first responders from numerous local agencies responded.

