Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP AND FBI VEHICLES LINED THE STREET IN FRONT OF THE HORSE CAVE PD

on 03/05/2018 |

Officials from at least two law enforcement agencies, the FBI and KSP, arrived at the Horse Cave Police Department on Monday morning.

While law enforcement has not released any details as to why they were there, this is not the first time they have been to the Horse Cave Police Department for an investigation.  Officials could be seen outside taking pictures of the inside of at least one Horse Cave Cruiser.  Reports say they had taken boxes out of the department.

WCLU News will continue to follow the story as it develops.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP AND FBI VEHICLES LINED THE STREET IN FRONT OF THE HORSE CAVE PD”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Beth Cochran

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
3:02 PM CST on March 05, 2018
Expires:
4:00 AM CST on March 06, 2018
Overcast
Currently
55°
Overcast
Rain
Monday 03/05 80%
High 56° / Low 40°
Rain
Clear
Tuesday 03/06 10%
High 60° / Low 35°
Clear
Overcast
Wednesday 03/07 20%
High 41° / Low 29°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Mon 05

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 9 @ 4:30 PM
Tue 06

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Tue 06

Opioid Overdose Seminar

March 6 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thu 08

Glasgow/ Barren County Retired Teachers Meet

March 8 @ 10:30 AM
Thu 08

Glasgow Middle School SBDM Council Meeting

March 8 @ 4:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.