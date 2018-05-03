KSP AND FBI VEHICLES LINED THE STREET IN FRONT OF THE HORSE CAVE PD

on 03/05/2018 |

Officials from at least two law enforcement agencies, the FBI and KSP, arrived at the Horse Cave Police Department on Monday morning.

While law enforcement has not released any details as to why they were there, this is not the first time they have been to the Horse Cave Police Department for an investigation. Officials could be seen outside taking pictures of the inside of at least one Horse Cave Cruiser. Reports say they had taken boxes out of the department.

WCLU News will continue to follow the story as it develops.