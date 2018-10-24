Logo


KSP AND FISH & WILDLIFE OFFICER ARREST RUSSELL COUNTY MAN AFTER FOOT CHASE

on 10/24/2018

On October 21st, 2018 at approximately 5:41 PM CST Trooper Billy Begley, Fish and Wildlife Officer Zack Carney, and Russell County Deputy Nathan Ginn responded to a residence on Tucker Rd in Russell Springs to attempt to execute a parole warrant on 48 year old Michael Kerr of Russell Springs. As units were arriving, Trooper Begley observed Kerr fleeing from the residence to a field across the road. After a short foot pursuit units were able to apprehend and arrest Kerr. Deputy Ginn executed the parole warrants. Trooper Begley charged Kerr with fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot), criminal mischief 3rd degree, wanton endangerment-2nd degree- police officer, and resisting arrest. Kerr was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.

