KSP ANONYMOUS TIP RESULTS IN FOUR ARREST

Tuesday afternoon KSP Post 15 received an anonymous tip regarding a possible meth lab on Les Williams Rd in Monroe County. Units from Post 15, Monroe County Deputies and Tompkinsville Police Department officers responded to the residence which was about 7 miles West of Tompkinsville. When law enforcement arrived they encountered four persons exiting a building from behind the residence. One of the men ran from the scene and was quickly apprehended. The resulting investigation led to the arrest of all four.

31-year-old Tiffany Evans, of Burkesville, 21-year-old Sandra Williams, of Tompkinsville, 33-year-old James Smith, of Mt. Hermon and 59-year-old Robert Cox, of Tompkinsville, were all arrested at just before 9:00pm Tuesday night. All four were charged with Manufacturing Methamphetamine and Possession of Controlled Substance/Meth 1st Degree 1st Offense.

Evans, Smith and Cox were additionally charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia while Smith was also charged with Fleeing/Evading on Foot 2nd Offense.

The group was lodged in the Barren County Jail. Detective Mike Dubree is investigating.