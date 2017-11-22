KSP ARREST BOWLING GREEN AFTER UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION SHOWS INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOR BETWEEN HIM AND JUVENILES ONLINE

on 11/22/2017 |

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Nov. 21, 2017) — On November 20, 2017, at approximately 5:59 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Christopher “Brandon” Petty, 32, on charges related to prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor/ peace officer regarding sex offense.

Petty was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating with juveniles online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Bowling Green on November 20, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Petty is currently charged with one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor/ peace officer regarding sex offense. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. He was lodged in the Warren County Detention Center.

