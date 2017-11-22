Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP ARREST BOWLING GREEN AFTER UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION SHOWS INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOR BETWEEN HIM AND JUVENILES ONLINE

on 11/22/2017 |

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Nov. 21, 2017) — On November 20, 2017, at approximately 5:59 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Christopher “Brandon” Petty, 32, on charges related to prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor/ peace officer regarding sex offense.

Petty was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating with juveniles online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Bowling Green on November 20, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Petty is currently charged with one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor/ peace officer regarding sex offense. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. He was lodged in the Warren County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP ARREST BOWLING GREEN AFTER UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION SHOWS INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOR BETWEEN HIM AND JUVENILES ONLINE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JERRY REED

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
45°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 11/22 0%
High 46° / Low 26°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 11/23 10%
High 51° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 11/24 0%
High 58° / Low 42°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.