KSP ARREST COLUMBIA MAN AFTER DRUG SEARCH

On September 25th, 2018 at approximately 11:30 AM CST Troopers from Post 15 executed a search warrant at a residence three miles east of Columbia on New Concord Rd. While searching the residence several stolen drills, saws, and handguns were located along with marijuana and suspected methamphetamine. Trooper Allen Shirley arrested 40 year old Timothy Vanarsdale of Columbia charging him with receiving stolen property under $10,000, receiving stolen property (firearm,) possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree, drug unspecified. Vanarsdale was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. Trooper Marvin Blakey is conducting the investigation.