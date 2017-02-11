KSP: ARREST MADE IN CONNECTION WITH SHOOTING OF FORMER CAVE CITY MAYOR

Indictment, Arrest Made in Hardyville Shooting Investigation

Hardyville, KY (February 10, 2016)- The shooting investigation that occurred on November 23, 2016 at a residence at 507 North Jackson Highway in Hart County that resulted in the shooting of 57 year old Christopher Holder was presented to the Hart County Grand Jury by the Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green this week. An Indictment was returned on 53 year old Albert E. Stephens of Glasgow charging him with Assault 1st Degree.

Mr. Stephens was arrested and served the Hart County Indictment warrant by the Glasgow Police Department on February 7, 2017 where he was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Mr. Holder is still in hospital care at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of his injuries sustained from the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Detective Jeremy Hodges.

