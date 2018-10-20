KSP ARREST SUSPECT IN A THREAT TO ANDERSON AND SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS

on 10/20/2018 |

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 19, 2018) – The Kentucky State Police has arrested a suspect in a threat against schools in Shelby and Anderson counties.

On Wednesday, KSP received a complaint that an Anderson County man was threatening and harassing a female residing in New Jersey. While investigating, KSP discovered that the suspect, Dylan Jarrell, 20, was previously questioned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in May over social media threats to a school in Tennessee.

KSP interviewed Jarrell late Thursday and found evidence of a credible and imminent threat to Shelby and Anderson County schools. As KSP confirmed the threat to the schools, they notified officials at both districts and worked with administrators to determine a plan of action.

A firearm, over two hundred rounds of ammunition, a Kevlar vest, a 100-round high capacity magazine, and a detailed plan of attack were also discovered in Jarrell’s possession.

Jarrell was arrested and charged with two counts of 2nd-degree terroristic threatening and one count of harassing communications. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.