KSP ARRESTS 2 AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN CAMPBELLSVILLE TURNS INTO DRUG BUST

on 09/08/2018 |

 

(Taylor County, KY September 7, 2018On September 6th, 2018 at approximately 9:27 PM EST, Trooper Clint Bale was on routine patrol in the city limits of Campbellsville on South Central Avenue, when he observed the operator of a 1988 dodge pickup not wearing a seatbelt.  As Trooper Bale followed the vehicle the operator made a quick turn on to Carden Street and then Eggers Street without giving a turning signal. Trooper Bale then initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 24 year old Jason Atwood of Campbellsville, and a passenger, 33 year old Michael Ryan of Scottsboro Alabama.   Mr. Atwood consented to a vehicle search. Officer French located a small bag between the driver and passenger seat with a glass smoke pipe containing white residue inside of it and a clear bag containing a white crystal like substance, believed to be methamphetamine.  Atwood was arrested and charged with failure to wear seatbelts, failure to or improper signal, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified).  Ryan was arrested on outstanding bench warrants. Both subjects were lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center. Trooper Bale was assisted by Campbellsville Police.

 

