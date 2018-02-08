Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP ARRESTS 2 IN TRAFFIC STOP TURNED DRUG BUST AND DUI ARREST

on 08/02/2018 |

 

(Green County, KY August 1, 2018) On July 31st, 2018 at approximately 10:26 PM EST, Trooper Scott Curry conducted a routine traffic stop on a white 2004 Mitsubishi, 1 mile East of Greensburg on U.S. 68. The operator of the vehicle, Christina Graham, age 34 of Campbellsville, was under the influence and arrested for DUI.  A passenger in the vehicle, Alexandro Reyes, age 30 of Greensburg, also appeared to be under the influence. Trooper Curry located a small bag of marijuana and cash in Reyes pocket.  After searching the vehicle Trooper Curry located more marijuana, methamphetamine, syringes, several small baggies, grinders, scales and prescription pills. Trooper Curry arrested Mr. Reyes and charged him with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (< 2 grams methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, illegal possession of a legend drug and prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense.  Graham and Reyes were both lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP ARRESTS 2 IN TRAFFIC STOP TURNED DRUG BUST AND DUI ARREST”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the DayGARY WILSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
83°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 08/02 20%
High 83° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 08/03 20%
High 88° / Low 66°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 08/04 20%
High 90° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.