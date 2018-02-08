KSP ARRESTS 2 IN TRAFFIC STOP TURNED DRUG BUST AND DUI ARREST

on 08/02/2018 |

(Green County, KY August 1, 2018) On July 31st, 2018 at approximately 10:26 PM EST, Trooper Scott Curry conducted a routine traffic stop on a white 2004 Mitsubishi, 1 mile East of Greensburg on U.S. 68. The operator of the vehicle, Christina Graham, age 34 of Campbellsville, was under the influence and arrested for DUI. A passenger in the vehicle, Alexandro Reyes, age 30 of Greensburg, also appeared to be under the influence. Trooper Curry located a small bag of marijuana and cash in Reyes pocket. After searching the vehicle Trooper Curry located more marijuana, methamphetamine, syringes, several small baggies, grinders, scales and prescription pills. Trooper Curry arrested Mr. Reyes and charged him with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (< 2 grams methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, illegal possession of a legend drug and prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense. Graham and Reyes were both lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.