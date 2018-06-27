Logo


KSP ARRESTS 2 ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER TRAFFIC STOP TURNS DRUG BUST

on 06/27/2018 |

On Sunday, June 24th, 2018 at approximately 10:03 PM CST Trooper Ricky Cross conducted a routine traffic stop on a green 1995 toyota pickup truck on Knob Lick Rd. Consent to search the vehicle was given resulting in Trooper Cross locating a small plastic bag in the ash tray containing a white powdered substance believed to be methamphetamine. After administering sobriety test, Trooper Cross arrested the driver, Stephen Tennant, age 44 of Burkesville charging him with Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine,) Possesion of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc (aggravating circumstance) 1st offense. A passenger in the vehicle, Tammy Lynn Thomas, age 43 of Livingston, TN was also arrested and charged with  Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and  Possession of drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

