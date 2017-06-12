KSP: ARSON ARREST MADE IN CONNECTION WITH 2016 HOUSE FIRE IN HART COUNTY

on 12/06/2017 |

On December 9, 2016 at 1:37 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Post in Bowling Green received a call in reference to an active residential fire located at 11775 Cub Run Highway in Hart County, and that there were still occupants inside the residence. The Cub Run Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The occupants of the residence had been evacuated prior to the arrival of the Cub Run Volunteer Fire Department. The Kentucky State Police and Hart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. On November 13, 2017, the Hart County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Amanda Wright (35) of Greenville, Indiana. The Grand Jury charged Wright with one count of Arson 1st Degree and six counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree. On December 5, 2017, Wright was apprehended by authorities in Clark County, Indiana, where she is currently lodged and awaiting extradition back to Kentucky