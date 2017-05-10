KSP: AT LEAST 3 PEOPLE INJURED IN VEHICLE COLLISION ON I-65

on 10/05/2017 |

The Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green received a call today at 5:22 a.m. of a three vehicle injury collision, which had occurred northbound on Interstate 65 near the 72 mile marker.

The preliminary investigation indicated that all three vehicles were traveling northbound when the collision occurred. Tia Smith (20) of Spring Hill, TN was traveling in the left lane, operating a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer when she struck a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser being operated by Patricia Kimble (35) of Fountain Run, in a rear end manner. Upon impact, Kimble’s vehicle crossed three lanes of travel, impacting a guardrail, before re-entering the roadway in the path of a 2007 Freightliner being operated by Richard Gleaves Jr. (69) of Mount Juliet, TN. Gleaves vehicle then struck Kimble’s in the middle travel lane. All occupants of the three involved vehicles were restrained.

Three juvenile passengers of Kimble’s vehicle sustained injury and were transported to both Hardin Memorial Hospital and Norton’s Children’s Hospital. Patricia Kimble was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. The remaining occupants of the two other involved vehicles did not report injury.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Master Trooper Jonathan McChesney. He was assisted on the scene by Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Bonnieville Fire Department, Hart County EMS, and other KSP personnel.