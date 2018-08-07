Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

**FULL STORY: KSP: BODY DISCOVERED ON ROADSIDE-A SCOTTSVILLE MAN IS DEAD AND A BARREN COUNTY MAN IS FACING A MURDER CHARGE

on 07/08/2018 |

**FULL STORY: S

Just before 4:00am this morning, a motorist on Lick Branch Road, in Barren County, reported a body on the side of the roadway.

Barren County Deputies arrived and found the man was lying dead on the roadside and appeared to have a gunshot injury.  Kentucky State Police were called to assist with the investigation. 

The victim has been identified as 40 year old Kevin M. Miller of Scottsville.  According to KSP, an altercation had ensued on the roadway between Miller and 52 year old Bobby R. Conatser, of Glasgow.  The altercation ended when Conatser fired a shotgun, striking Miller in the back.  

Detectives have arrested Conatser, charging him with Murder.  He is currently lodged in the Barren County Jail.

 The case is being led by Detective Gary Travis with KSP Post 3 and is ongoing.   Detective Travis was assisted by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department, Barren County Coroner’s Office, Barren County DES,  and Barren/Metcalfe County EMS.

**UPDATE:  A man’s body is found early this morning on the side of Lick Branch Road, a Barren County man, is behind bars  for Murder.

The body of a white male was found early this morning on Lick Branch  Road in Barren County.  The victim had been shot sometime before his body was discovered, however the exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

KSP have arrested 52 year old Bobby Conaster, of Glasgow, in connection with the man’s death, charging him with one count of Murder.  No details in regard to the circumstances of the man’s death have been released.  Conaster is lodged in the Barren County Detention  Center.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of his next of kin.

____________________________________________________________________

 

WCLU NEWS DIRECTOR ANGELA BRIGGS IS WORKING WITH STATE POLICE TROOPER JEREMY HODGES ON A DEATH INVESTIGATION. STATE POLICE CONFIRMED THAT A MALE SUBJECT WAS FOUND DECEASED SOMETIME AROUND 4AM THIS MORNING ON LICK BRANCH ROAD IN BARREN COUNTY. FIRST RESPONDERS ARE WORKING TO IDENTIFY THE MAN AND NOTIFY NEXT OF KIN. NO OTHER DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “**FULL STORY: KSP: BODY DISCOVERED ON ROADSIDE-A SCOTTSVILLE MAN IS DEAD AND A BARREN COUNTY MAN IS FACING A MURDER CHARGE”

Please Leave a Reply

STUFF THE BUS IS COMING TO GLASGOW!

ON SATURDAY, JULY 7TH, STUFF THE BUS WILL BE AT SOUTHGATE HOUCHENS IGA! CLICK THE LOGO OR GO ONTO WCLU’S FACEBOOK TO FIND OUT MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

DONNIE JONES

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
85°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 07/08 10%
High 90° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 07/09 20%
High 88° / Low 71°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 07/10 40%
High 89° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.