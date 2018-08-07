FULL STORY: KSP: BODY DISCOVERED ON ROADSIDE-A SCOTTSVILLE MAN IS DEAD AND A BARREN COUNTY MAN IS FACING A MURDER CHARGE

on 07/08/2018 |

**FULL STORY: S

Just before 4:00am this morning, a motorist on Lick Branch Road, in Barren County, reported a body on the side of the roadway.

Barren County Deputies arrived and found the man was lying dead on the roadside and appeared to have a gunshot injury. Kentucky State Police were called to assist with the investigation.

The victim has been identified as 40 year old Kevin M. Miller of Scottsville. According to KSP, an altercation had ensued on the roadway between Miller and 52 year old Bobby R. Conatser, of Glasgow. The altercation ended when Conatser fired a shotgun, striking Miller in the back.

Detectives have arrested Conatser, charging him with Murder. He is currently lodged in the Barren County Jail.

The case is being led by Detective Gary Travis with KSP Post 3 and is ongoing. Detective Travis was assisted by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department, Barren County Coroner’s Office, Barren County DES, and Barren/Metcalfe County EMS.

