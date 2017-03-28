KSP CALLED TO ASSIST WITH POSSIBLE EXPLOSIVE AT LOGAN COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green received a request for assistance from the Logan County Emergency Operations Center Monday morning at approx. 7:20 am to respond to the Logan County Justice Center in reference to a possible explosive device that was found adhered to a rear exterior door.

The area was secured and a perimeter was established and the Kentucky State Police Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the scene. They examined the device and was able to determine that it was a hoax device. Detectives responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation.

Similar devices were also located at the Todd County Courthouse yesterday morning and KSP Post 2 Madisonville are on scene there also where an investigation will be conducted.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Detective Michael Wathen. No other details are available for release at this time.