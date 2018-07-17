Logo


KSP: CITY MANAGER ARRESTED FOR DUI

on 07/17/2018 |

Cave City Police received a complaint of an intoxicated driver on Sunday night, claiming the gold Ford Tarus almost struck several vehicles while leaving the Mexican restaurant.  Cave City Police found the vehicle on Old Bardstown Road and learned the driver was city manager Robert Smith.

According to the citation, Smith said he had had a few drinks at the restaurant, when the trooper asked if he had consumed any alcohol.  KSP say they could smell alcohol coming from Smiths car, but he told KSP that he had numerous medical conditions which left him unable to perform any balance tests.  Smith’s arrest citation shows he was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card and operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license.

Smith agreed to take a blood test at T.J. Samson Community Hospital and to call his attorney Johnny Bell.. His driver’s license expired in August 2017, according to his citation.

Smith was released from the Barren County Detention Center on his own recognizance on Monday morning.

