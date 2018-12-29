KSP CONDUCTS MURDER INVESTIGATION IN BARREN COUNTY

on 12/29/2018 |

Cave City, KY (December 28, 2018)- On Friday evening at 9:08 PM (CST), KSP Post 3 dispatch received a call for service from the Cave City Police Department requesting assistance with a death investigation that had occurred at 200 Glenwood Court. Cave City police officers had responded to the address and located a deceased male inside an apartment complex.

KSP uniformed troopers and detectives responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation has revealed a resident of 200 Glenwood Court (Apartment D), Keshawn L. Sarver (22) of Cave City, was inside his residence when he sustained a suspected gunshot wound, contributing to his death. Sarver was pronounced deceased on scene by the Barren County Coroner’s Office.

Kentucky State Police is requesting that anyone with any information or leads concerning the death of Keshawn Sarver to contact Detective Josh Amos with KSP Post 3 at the following number: (270) 782-2010.

The ongoing investigation is being led by Detective Amos. Detective Amos was assisted by the Cave City Police Department, Barren County Sheriff’s Department, and the Barren County Coroner’s Office.

No further information is available for release at this time.