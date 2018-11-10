Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP ELECTRONIC CRIME BRANCH ARREST ONE FOR CHILD PORN CHARGES

on 10/11/2018 |

On Tuesday, at approximately 7:20 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Mark E. Scoby, 51, on charges related to possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

 

Scoby was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect discussing the sexual abuse of children online.

 

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Scottsville on Monday. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

 

Scoby is currently charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. He was lodged in the Allen County Detention Center.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP ELECTRONIC CRIME BRANCH ARREST ONE FOR CHILD PORN CHARGES”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

JEREMIAH MUTTER

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
56°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 10/11 0%
High 63° / Low 39°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 10/12 10%
High 62° / Low 40°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 10/13 10%
High 58° / Low 45°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.