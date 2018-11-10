KSP ELECTRONIC CRIME BRANCH ARREST ONE FOR CHILD PORN CHARGES

on 10/11/2018 |

On Tuesday, at approximately 7:20 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Mark E. Scoby, 51, on charges related to possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Scoby was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect discussing the sexual abuse of children online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Scottsville on Monday. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Scoby is currently charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. He was lodged in the Allen County Detention Center.