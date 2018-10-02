Logo


KSP ELECTRONIC CRIME BRANCH ARRESTS A MAN FOR DISTRIBUTION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

on 02/10/2018

ELK HORN, Ky. (February 9, 2018) — On February 8, 2018 at approximately 5:50 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch, assisted by KSP Post 15-Columbia, arrested David Allen Clark, 65, for distribution and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

 

Clark was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after observing the suspect sharing child sexual exploitation images online.

 

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant of Clark’s residence, where electronic equipment was seized and is pending a forensic examination.

 

Clark is currently charged with one count of distribution and 40 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

 

Clark was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.

