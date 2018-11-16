KSP ELECTRONIC CRIME BRANCH ARRESTS MAN FROM RADCLIFF FOR SEXUAL EXPLOITATION

on 11/16/2018 |

On Wednesday, at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Dagan A. Boothe, 32, on charges related to child sexual exploitation.

Boothe was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating with a juvenile online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Radcliff on November 14, 2018. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Boothe is currently charged with one count of Rape 2nd degree/no force (Class C felony), one count of Sodomy 2nd degree (Class C felony), one count of Sexual Abuse 1st degree (Class D felony), and one count of prohibited use of electronic means to procure a minor (Class D felony).

Boothe was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.