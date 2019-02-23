Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP ELECTRONIC CRIMES BRANCH ARREST ELIZABETHTOWN MAN ON CHILD PORN CHARGES

on 02/23/2019 |

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (February 22, 2019) — On February 21, 2019, at approximately 4:34 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Brian R. Schramm, 48, on charges related to distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Schramm was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing files of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Elizabethtown on February 21, 2019. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Schramm is currently charged with 13 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP ELECTRONIC CRIMES BRANCH ARREST ELIZABETHTOWN MAN ON CHILD PORN CHARGES”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JOHN DUNCAN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Advisory, Flash Flood Watch

Issued:
1:15 PM EST on February 23, 2019
Expires:
12:00 AM CST on February 24, 2019
Overcast
Currently
56°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 02/23 100%
High 61° / Low 42°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 02/24 10%
High 49° / Low 26°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 02/25 0%
High 48° / Low 28°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.