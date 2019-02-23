KSP ELECTRONIC CRIMES BRANCH ARREST ELIZABETHTOWN MAN ON CHILD PORN CHARGES

on 02/23/2019 |

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (February 22, 2019) — On February 21, 2019, at approximately 4:34 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Brian R. Schramm, 48, on charges related to distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Schramm was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing files of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Elizabethtown on February 21, 2019. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Schramm is currently charged with 13 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.