KSP ELIZABETHTOWN SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT RESULTS IN STOLEN VEHICLE

Kentucky State Police Elizabethtown was notified of a single vehicle accident that resulted in a vehicle being stolen south of Upton on Interstate 65 at approximately 1:22 p.m. CT.

38 year-old Angel Wallace of Bowling Green was operating a 2005 Toyota traveling north on Interstate 65 when she lost control of her vehicle running off the roadway and overturning. A Good Samaritan stopped to assist when Wallace took the vehicle and fled the scene. Wallace traveled north on the interstate before exiting and re-entering the interstate at the Sonora exit. Officer Nick Pruitt who was stationary on the overpass watching for the stolen vehicle, observed the vehicle exit the interstate and fail to stop at the stop sign. Pruitt attempted to stop the vehicle, when Wallace re-entered the interstate and refused to stop. Pruitt and other units were led on a 32 mile long pursuit through Hart and Barren Counties.

Wallace traveled through the work zone at a high rate of speed until she reached the Horse Cave exit. Units from the Kentucky State Police Bowling Green Post were able to utilize tire deflation devices causing the driver side tires to deflate. Wallace continued south on the interstate before stopping in the interstate at the Park City exit where she was taken into custody.

Wallace was lodged in the Hart County Jail and charged with the following charges:

Speeding 26 mph or more in a work zone

Theft by Unlawful Taking under $10,000

Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000

Disregarding a stop sign

Reckless Driving

Fleeing or Evading Police 1st

Wanton Endangerment 1st Police

Wanton Endangerment 1st

Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence

License to be in Possession

Criminal Mischief 1st degree

Criminal Mischief 2nd degree

Failure to Wear Seat Belt

Failure to Notify DOT of Address Change

Officer Nick Pruitt is investigating and was assisted by units from Kentucky State Police Elizabethtown and Bowling Green Posts.