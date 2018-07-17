On July 13th, 2018 at approximately 5:38 PM CST Troopers from Post 15 responded to a residence on Billy Sparks Road in an attempt to execute an arrest warrant. Consent to search the residence was given resulting in a marijuana grinder, small plastic bags containing a crystal like substance, straws and glass smoke pipes being located. Trooper Ricky Cross arrested Nicholas Williams, age 19 of Edmonton and charged him with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.
KSP EXECUTE AN ARREST WARRANT, FIND DRUGS INSIDE THE HOME
on 07/17/2018 |
