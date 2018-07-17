KSP EXECUTE AN ARREST WARRANT, FIND DRUGS INSIDE THE HOME

on 07/17/2018 |

On July 13th, 2018 at approximately 5:38 PM CST Troopers from Post 15 responded to a residence on Billy Sparks Road in an attempt to execute an arrest warrant. Consent to search the residence was given resulting in a marijuana grinder, small plastic bags containing a crystal like substance, straws and glass smoke pipes being located. Trooper Ricky Cross arrested Nicholas Williams, age 19 of Edmonton and charged him with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.