KSP GRADUATES 42 NEW TROOPERS FROM ACADEMY

Forty-two Cadets Graduate From Kentucky State Police Academy
Somerset resident named class valedictorian.
Nine receive associate’s degrees.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 22, 2018) — The Kentucky State Police Academy presented diplomas to 42 new troopers at ceremonies held in Frankfort today. Their addition to the force brings the agency’s strength to a total of 874 troopers serving the citizens of the Commonwealth.
Lt. Gov Jenean Hampton told the new troopers that they were coming on board during a time when the need for them was greater than ever. “Gov. Bevin and I are very grateful that you have chosen to serve,” she said, “and the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky have tremendous respect for what you do. God bless all of you and the family members that support you.”
The new troopers are part of the agency’s 96th cadet class. They reported for training on Jan. 7, 2018 in a class that consisted of 75 cadets. Thirty-three resigned during the program.
The training included more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, land navigation, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.
Several members of the class earned special recognitions including valedictorian Jacob Harper, of Somerset, Ky., and salutatorian Jarrod Lewis, of London, Ky.
Harper also received the Ernie Bivens Award, an honor presented to the cadet who, in the opinion of the KSP Academy staff supported by input from the cadets themselves, shows distinction as a class leader, strives for academic excellence and has excelled in all phases of the academy’s physical and vocational training.
John Holt, of Nebo, Ky., received the Commissioner’s Commitment to Excellence Award, which is presented to cadets who demonstrate leadership, the desire to get the job done and the determination to be the best every day.
Nine cadets earned Associate’s Degrees in General Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College during the training. They include:
Shane Bowling, of London;
Corey Charles, of Belfry;
Tony Cornwell, of Paducah;
Jacob Harper, of Somerset;
Aaron Harris, of Rockholds,
Robert Hartley, of Mt. Washington;
Ethan Hartsell, of Olive Hill;
Shakori Needham, of London and
Cody Stiltner, of Pikeville.
“These cadets are the first to benefit from new hiring guidelines established by the legislature in 2017,” notes KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders. “Previously, applicants were required to have 60 hours of college credit, two years of active duty military experience or two years of certified police officer experience. Now, anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED and has three years of full-time work experience can apply for employment as a Kentucky State Trooper and earn an associate’s degree during the training process.”
The following is a list of the new troopers, their duty assignments and their hometowns or residences:
POST 1, MAYFIELD
Tony Cornwell, Paducah
John Holt, Nebo
Nathan Moore, Ludlow, Penn.
POST 2, MADISONVILLE
Austin Cornett, Somerset
POST 3, BOWLING GREEN
Aaron Hampton, Harlan
Aaron Harris, Rockholds
Robert Hartley, Mt. Washington
Bo Hubbard, Glasgow
Jarrod Lewis, London
Aaron Tucker, Stearns
POST 4, ELIZABETHTOWN
Thomas Czartorski, Louisville
Kevin Dreisbach, Louisville
James Ford, Magnolia
Elliott Young, Mt. Washington
POST 5, CAMPBELLSBURG
Jonathan Callis, Pleasureville
Zachary Edwards, Lawrenceburg
Zachary Napier, Mt. Washington
Craig Rose, Union
Jonathan Tanner, Warsaw
Evan Warrick, Greenwich, Ohio
POST 6, DRY RIDGE
Matthew Hilvert, Burlington
Matthew Semlar, Covington
POST 8, MOREHEAD
Jonathan Bobea, Bronx, NY
Ralph Bowling, London
Nathan Brown, Winchester
Ethan Crouch, Milltown, Ind.
Shakori Needham, London
Nathan Roark, Vicco
Adam Sandidge, Hodgenville
James Wright, Elizabethtown
POST 9, PIKEVILLE
Matthew Barger, Barbourville
Corey Charles, Belfry
Jarrett Fields, Whitesburg
William Howard, Harlan
Stefan Lewis, Smilax
Cody Stiltner, Pikeville
POST 14, ASHLAND
Aaron Caldwell, Harlan
Ethan Hartsell, Olive Hill
Charles Jones, Warwick, Ga.
POST 15, COLUMBIA
Jacob Harper, Somerset
POST 16, HENDERSON
Dalton Mellott, Centertown
Joseph Richling, Owensboro
Each new trooper will be supervised by a training officer for eight weeks after reporting to their post assignments.
KSP is now accepting applications for a cadet class tentatively scheduled to begin in April of 2019. For more information, visit the Kentucky State Police Recruitment website at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/recruitment/ . Applicants may also call the Recruitment office toll-free at 1-866-360-3165 during office hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or leave a message any other time.
All application materials must be completed and returned to the Kentucky State Police Recruitment Branch by Thursday, August 23, 2018.
