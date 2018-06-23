KSP GRADUATES 42 NEW TROOPERS FROM ACADEMY

on 06/23/2018 |

Forty-two Cadets Graduate From Kentucky State Police Academy

Somerset resident named class valedictorian.

Nine receive associate’s degrees.

NOTE TO EDITORS: There are two digital images attached to the end of this release.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 22, 2018) — The Kentucky State Police Academy presented diplomas to 42 new troopers at ceremonies held in Frankfort today. Their addition to the force brings the agency’s strength to a total of 874 troopers serving the citizens of the Commonwealth.

Lt. Gov Jenean Hampton told the new troopers that they were coming on board during a time when the need for them was greater than ever. “Gov. Bevin and I are very grateful that you have chosen to serve,” she said, “and the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky have tremendous respect for what you do. God bless all of you and the family members that support you.”

The new troopers are part of the agency’s 96th cadet class. They reported for training on Jan. 7, 2018 in a class that consisted of 75 cadets. Thirty-three resigned during the program.

The training included more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, land navigation, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.

Several members of the class earned special recognitions including valedictorian Jacob Harper, of Somerset, Ky., and salutatorian Jarrod Lewis, of London, Ky.

Harper also received the Ernie Bivens Award, an honor presented to the cadet who, in the opinion of the KSP Academy staff supported by input from the cadets themselves, shows distinction as a class leader, strives for academic excellence and has excelled in all phases of the academy’s physical and vocational training.

John Holt, of Nebo, Ky., received the Commissioner’s Commitment to Excellence Award, which is presented to cadets who demonstrate leadership, the desire to get the job done and the determination to be the best every day.

Nine cadets earned Associate’s Degrees in General Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College during the training. They include:

Shane Bowling, of London;

Corey Charles, of Belfry;

Tony Cornwell, of Paducah;

Jacob Harper, of Somerset;

Aaron Harris, of Rockholds,

Robert Hartley, of Mt. Washington;

Ethan Hartsell, of Olive Hill;

Shakori Needham, of London and

Cody Stiltner, of Pikeville.

“These cadets are the first to benefit from new hiring guidelines established by the legislature in 2017,” notes KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders. “Previously, applicants were required to have 60 hours of college credit, two years of active duty military experience or two years of certified police officer experience. Now, anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED and has three years of full-time work experience can apply for employment as a Kentucky State Trooper and earn an associate’s degree during the training process.”

The following is a list of the new troopers, their duty assignments and their hometowns or residences:

POST 1, MAYFIELD

Tony Cornwell, Paducah

John Holt, Nebo

Nathan Moore, Ludlow, Penn.

POST 2, MADISONVILLE

Austin Cornett, Somerset

POST 3, BOWLING GREEN

Aaron Hampton, Harlan

Aaron Harris, Rockholds

Robert Hartley, Mt. Washington

Bo Hubbard, Glasgow

Jarrod Lewis, London

Aaron Tucker, Stearns

POST 4, ELIZABETHTOWN

Thomas Czartorski, Louisville

Kevin Dreisbach, Louisville

James Ford, Magnolia

Elliott Young, Mt. Washington

POST 5, CAMPBELLSBURG

Jonathan Callis, Pleasureville

Zachary Edwards, Lawrenceburg

Zachary Napier, Mt. Washington

Craig Rose, Union

Jonathan Tanner, Warsaw

Evan Warrick, Greenwich, Ohio

POST 6, DRY RIDGE

Matthew Hilvert, Burlington

Matthew Semlar, Covington

POST 8, MOREHEAD

Jonathan Bobea, Bronx, NY

Ralph Bowling, London

Nathan Brown, Winchester

Ethan Crouch, Milltown, Ind.

Shakori Needham, London

Nathan Roark, Vicco

Adam Sandidge, Hodgenville

James Wright, Elizabethtown

POST 9, PIKEVILLE

Matthew Barger, Barbourville

Corey Charles, Belfry

Jarrett Fields, Whitesburg

William Howard, Harlan

Stefan Lewis, Smilax

Cody Stiltner, Pikeville

POST 14, ASHLAND

Aaron Caldwell, Harlan

Ethan Hartsell, Olive Hill

Charles Jones, Warwick, Ga.

POST 15, COLUMBIA

Jacob Harper, Somerset

POST 16, HENDERSON

Dalton Mellott, Centertown

Joseph Richling, Owensboro

Each new trooper will be supervised by a training officer for eight weeks after reporting to their post assignments.

KSP is now accepting applications for a cadet class tentatively scheduled to begin in April of 2019. For more information, visit the Kentucky State Police Recruitment website at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/recruitment/ . Applicants may also call the Recruitment office toll-free at 1-866-360-3165 during office hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or leave a message any other time.

All application materials must be completed and returned to the Kentucky State Police Recruitment Branch by Thursday, August 23, 2018.