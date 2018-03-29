Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP: HARDIN COUNTY MAN FATALLY SHOT AFTER HE SHOOTS WIFE, ARRIVES AT HIGH SCHOOL AND PULLS GUN ON POLICE

on 03/29/2018 |

On Wednesday afternoon, Hardin County Control and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office got ahold of KSP Post 4 in regard to a shooting that had just happened on Wise Lane in Hardin County.  They were told that 51 year old Jesse Kilgus had allegedly shot his wife, 46 year old Ruth Marie Kilgus, and was headed to John Hardin High School to pick up his juvenile child.

Trooper Jeff Gregory then notified the Hardin County Board of Education and John Hardin High School was immediately put on lockdown.

Ten minutes after the call, Kilgus arrived at the high school and attempted to go inside, but was denied entry by a School Resource Officer.  Kilgus then returned to his vehicle. Minutes later, Hardin County Sheriff John Ward arrived at the high school and immediately went to the back parking lot of the school, where Kilgus was sitting in his van.  Moments later, other deputies arrived, as well as units from the Radcliff Police Department and KSP.

The officers then told Kilgus to get out of his van, and he did not.  After about 5 minutes of negotiating, Kilgus raised his handgun in what was described as a threatening manner and was shot multiple times by several officers.  Kilgus was later pronounced deceased at the scene by Hardin Co Coroner Bill Lee.

The investigation is ongoing by The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP: HARDIN COUNTY MAN FATALLY SHOT AFTER HE SHOOTS WIFE, ARRIVES AT HIGH SCHOOL AND PULLS GUN ON POLICE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

VERNIE HAYDEN

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
61°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 03/29 50%
High 63° / Low 43°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Friday 03/30 40%
High 54° / Low 35°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 03/31 20%
High 65° / Low 40°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 30

Barren County Circuit Clerk’s Office Closing Early

March 30 @ 11:30 AM - 4:30 PM
Fri 30

Peters Creek Baptist Church Good Friday Service

March 30 @ 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Fri 30

Communion and Foot Washing at Glasgow Faith Church

March 30 @ 7:00 PM
Sat 31

Easter Play at He’s Alive Community Church

March 31 @ 7:00 PM
Sun 01

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church Easter Sunrise Service

April 1 @ 6:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Sun 01

Glasgow Faith Church Sunrise Service

April 1 @ 6:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Sun 01

Pleasant Home Baptist Church Sunrise Service

April 1 @ 6:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Sun 01

Easter Sunrise at Morrison Park Camp Meeting

April 1 @ 6:00 AM - 7:00 AM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.