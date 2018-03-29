KSP: HARDIN COUNTY MAN FATALLY SHOT AFTER HE SHOOTS WIFE, ARRIVES AT HIGH SCHOOL AND PULLS GUN ON POLICE

on 03/29/2018 |

On Wednesday afternoon, Hardin County Control and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office got ahold of KSP Post 4 in regard to a shooting that had just happened on Wise Lane in Hardin County. They were told that 51 year old Jesse Kilgus had allegedly shot his wife, 46 year old Ruth Marie Kilgus, and was headed to John Hardin High School to pick up his juvenile child.

Trooper Jeff Gregory then notified the Hardin County Board of Education and John Hardin High School was immediately put on lockdown.

Ten minutes after the call, Kilgus arrived at the high school and attempted to go inside, but was denied entry by a School Resource Officer. Kilgus then returned to his vehicle. Minutes later, Hardin County Sheriff John Ward arrived at the high school and immediately went to the back parking lot of the school, where Kilgus was sitting in his van. Moments later, other deputies arrived, as well as units from the Radcliff Police Department and KSP.

The officers then told Kilgus to get out of his van, and he did not. After about 5 minutes of negotiating, Kilgus raised his handgun in what was described as a threatening manner and was shot multiple times by several officers. Kilgus was later pronounced deceased at the scene by Hardin Co Coroner Bill Lee.

The investigation is ongoing by The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).