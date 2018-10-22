Logo


KSP HOLDS PRESS CONFERENCE ABOUT ARREST OF POTENTIAL SCHOOL SHOOTER

on 10/22/2018 |

Kentucky authorities say they believe they saved lives by arresting a heavily armed man who allegedly threatened multiple schools, had a “detailed plan of attack” and was stopped while pulling out of his driveway shortly before the school day ended Thursday.

The suspect, Dylan Jarrell, who lives close to Anderson County High School in Lawrenceburg, possessed a firearm, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, a bulletproof vest and a 100-round high-capacity magazine, Kentucky State Police Sgt. Josh Lawson said Friday. Jarrell, 20, later was arrested on charges that included terroristic threatening.

Kentucky State Police held a press conference, Friday.  KSP Commissioner says this was a successful investigation, mainly, because of the cooperation between local, state, and federal agencies.

Jarrell was stopped by authorities about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, state police said. That was shortly before students, parents and teachers would have been clustered outside at the end of the school day.   The investigation by Kentucky authorities began after they received a complaint that the man had sent harassing Facebook messages to a New Jersey woman.

