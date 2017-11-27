KSP: HOUSE FIRE CLAIMS THE LIFE OF ONE, NO FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED

on 11/27/2017 |

On November 22, 2017, the Kentucky State Police Post in Bowling Green was contacted in regards to a fatal residential fire at 192 Riordan Road in Horse Cave. The Horse Cave and Cave City Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene and extinguished the residential fire. An unidentified subject was discovered deceased in a bedroom inside the burnt residence. The deceased subject was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy is pending. No foul play is suspected at this time. No other details are available for release at this time. The investigation is ongoing and being led by Detective Wesley Medley and KSP Arson Investigator Terry Scott.