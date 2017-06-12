Logo


KSP: HUMAN REMAINS FOUND BY HUNTERS IN LOGAN COUNTY

on 12/06/2017 |

Hunters discover human remains.

Tuesday morning State Police say that human remains were found by hunters in a wooded area on Willow Pond Road, near Auburn.

State Police were contacted a little after noon by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Detectives arrived on the scene in early afternoon. The Logan County Coroner’s Office and Logan County Sheriff’s Department were also on scene.

The suspected human remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville for further examination.

