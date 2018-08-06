KSP INVESTIGATE ACCIDENT INVOLVING PICK-UP TRUCK AND DUMP TRUCK

on 06/08/2018 |

Trooper Jason Warinner is investigating a two vehicle collision that occurred on June 6, 2018 at 8:42 AM CST on West KY 90, 4 miles of west of Burkesville.

Bobby Garmon, age 16, of Burkesville, was operating a westbound white 2002 Toyota pickup truck on KY 90 when he failed to see a stopped 2001 international dump truck, and struck it in the rear end. Garmon was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Cumberland County Hospital by private vehicle. Chris Coffey, age 41 of Albany was uninjured as he was exiting the dump truck when it was struck.

Trooper Warinner was assisted on the scene by Cumberland County Fire Department, EMS and Rescue.