KSP INVESTIGATE FATAL SHOOTING

on 08/29/2017 |

From Kentucky State Police

“On Sunday, August 27, 2017 Casey County dispatch contacted Post 15 at 1:11 AM CST and requested assistance at 104 Cannon Road in Liberty. 53-year-old Thomas Robert Moser, of Stanford, had arrived at the residence where his estranged girlfriend and others were working. The investigation revealed that Mr. Moser became involved in an argument with 71-year-old Leonard Walls, of Liberty. The argument escalated when Moser physically threatened Walls who fired a gun shot that struck Moser in the chest. Moser was transported to Casey County hospital where he later died from his injury.

No arrests were made but the findings will be presented to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office. Detective BJ Burton is investigating. ”

