Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP INVESTIGATE FATALITY ACCIDENT ON LOUIE B. NUNN PARKWAY

on 10/28/2017 |

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green received a call of a two vehicle injury collision at approximately 3:15 this afternoon, which had occurred eastbound on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway, near the one mile marker, in Barren County.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Steven Ward (32) of North Little Rock / Pulaski, AR was operating a 2015 Freightliner commercial vehicle, (semi truck and trailer) and was traveling westbound on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway when the commercial vehicle exited the left shoulder of the roadway crossing into the median. The commercial vehicle continued its path of travel, crossing into the eastbound lane, where it struck a 2007 Nissan Altima passenger car being operated by Nathan Sewell (43) of Glasgow, KY.

Nathan Sewell was pronounced deceased by the Barren County Coroner’s Office. There were no other injuries reported on scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper Daniel Priddy. He was assisted on the scene by Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Park City Fire Department, Cave City Fire Department, Barren/Metcalfe EMS, and the Barren County Coroner’s Office.

No other details are available for release at this time.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP INVESTIGATE FATALITY ACCIDENT ON LOUIE B. NUNN PARKWAY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Helen Hatcher

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday 10/28 0%
High 46° / Low 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 10/29 10%
High 45° / Low 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 10/30 0%
High 62° / Low 36°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.