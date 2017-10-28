KSP INVESTIGATE FATALITY ACCIDENT ON LOUIE B. NUNN PARKWAY

on 10/28/2017 |

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green received a call of a two vehicle injury collision at approximately 3:15 this afternoon, which had occurred eastbound on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway, near the one mile marker, in Barren County.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Steven Ward (32) of North Little Rock / Pulaski, AR was operating a 2015 Freightliner commercial vehicle, (semi truck and trailer) and was traveling westbound on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway when the commercial vehicle exited the left shoulder of the roadway crossing into the median. The commercial vehicle continued its path of travel, crossing into the eastbound lane, where it struck a 2007 Nissan Altima passenger car being operated by Nathan Sewell (43) of Glasgow, KY.

Nathan Sewell was pronounced deceased by the Barren County Coroner’s Office. There were no other injuries reported on scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper Daniel Priddy. He was assisted on the scene by Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Park City Fire Department, Cave City Fire Department, Barren/Metcalfe EMS, and the Barren County Coroner’s Office.

No other details are available for release at this time.