KSP INVESTIGATE SCOTTSVILLE MAN FOR DISTRIBUTING EXPLICIT IMAGES OF MINORS

Detectives with the Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green investigated a report yesterday of an individual receiving and distributing multiple sexually explicit images of minors.

Through the investigation thirty-two year old Michael R. Weaver of Scottsville was arrested and lodged in the Allen County Detention Center where he was charged with Distribution of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by a Minor 1st Offense.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Detective Graham Rutherford. No other details are available for release at this time.