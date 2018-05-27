KSP INVESTIGATES FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT

on 05/27/2018 |

Trooper Dexter Colvin is investigating a fatal collision that occurred May 25, 2018 at 11:19PM EST, six miles west of Lebanon on East Lovers Lane. 18-year-old David B. Lawson, of Lebanon, was operating an eastbound 2008 Ford F250 when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner. A passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Shelby Goode, of St. Francis was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital where she was later pronounced dead by the Jefferson County Coroner. Another passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old, Jeremiah Moore, of Lebanon was transported to Springview Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.

Trooper Colvin was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Coroner’s office, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County EMS, and Marion County Fire and Rescue.