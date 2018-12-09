KSP INVESTIGATES SINGLE VEHICLE FATAL ACCIDENT

on 09/12/2018 |

Trooper Billy Begley is investigating a collision that occurred on September 9th, 2018 at approximately 9:28 AM CST on Fairplay Road 1 Mile south of Columbia. Eldridge Hoover, age 85 of Columbia, was operating a 2005 Nissan truck southbound on Fairplay Road when he dropped off the right shoulder of the road, overcorrected and overturned striking a utility pole, coming to final rest in a creek. Hoover was wearing a seat belt; he was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Adair County Coroner.

Trooper Begley was assisted at the scene by additional members of the Kentucky State Police, Columbia Police Department, Adair County Sheriff’s Department, EMS, Fire and Rescue.