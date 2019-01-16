Logo


KSP INVESTIGATES WRECK-DUI A FACTOR

Detective Kenny Brown is investigating a collision that occurred on January 14th, 2019 at approximately 2:43 PM CST on KY 61 north at the intersection of KY 704. 55 year old William Durham, of Liberty, was operating a 2015 Dodge Ram northbound on Ky 61 when he swerved into the southbound lane, into the path of a 2018 Chevrolet operated by James Rowe, age 76 of Burkesville. Both parties were wearing seatbelts.  Rowe was taken by private vehicle to Cumberland County hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. Durham refused medical attention; he was arrested and charged with DUI.  Durham was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.  Detective Brown was assisted on scene by Cumberland County Fire, EMS and Rescue.

 

