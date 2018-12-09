Logo


KSP INVESTIGATING ACCIDENT ON HWY 90 THAT RESULTED IN SINGLE FATALITY

on 09/12/2018 |

Trooper Jason Warinner is investigating a two vehicle collision that occurred on September 9th, 2018 at approximately 12:15 PM CST on Hwy 90 at the intersection of Hwy 558.

 

 

Lillie Maxine Griffin age 81 of Albany was operating a 2004 Nissan Altima westbound on Ky 90 attempting to turn on Ky 558 when she failed to yield the right of way of the oncoming eastbound vehicle, a 2008 Dodge Ram, operated by Steven Willoughby, age 29 of Winchester. Willoughby, unable to stop, collided with Griffin, striking her vehicle on the passenger side. Griffin, and a passenger in the Willoughby vehicle, 57 year old Linville Willoughby were wearing a seatbelt. Steven Willoughby was unrestrained.  All occupants were transported to the Medical Center in Albany where Griffin was pronounced deceased by the Clinton County Coroner. Linville and Steven Willoughby were treated and released with minor injuries.

 

Trooper Warinner was assisted at the scene by additional Kentucky State Police personnel, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton County EMS, and the Clinton County Fire Department.

