KSP INVESTIGATING EVENTS LEAVING A FIRE TRUCK IN A CREEK BED

Tpr. David Long is investigating a collision that occurred on April 4th, 2017 at 6:20 PM CST at the junction of KY 1880 and KY 90, 1 mile east of Burkesville. 33-year-old Jeremy Cooksey, of Burkesville, was operating a northbound 1987 German Emergency Products Fire Truck on KY 1880 when a southbound Ford truck entered the northbound lane. Cooksey avoided the collision but traveled over an embankment and into a creek bed. He was belted but was taken to Cumberland County Hospital where he was treated and released.

Tpr. Long was assisted at the scene by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office, Fire and Rescue and the Burkesville Police Department.