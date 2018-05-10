Logo


KSP INVESTIGATING FATAL ACCIDENT

on 10/05/2018 |

Trooper Martin Wesley is investigating a two vehicle collision that occurred on October 3rd at approximately 12:22 PM CST five miles east of Russell Springs on KY 910. Preliminary investigations indicate that Odellia Jones, age 88 of Russell Springs was operating a 1997 Lincoln town car west bound on KY 910 when she crossed the center line striking a 2003 Ford Expedition head-on; the driver, 29 year old Felicia Hill of Russell Springs, along with a passenger in her vehicle, two year old Adrian Hill of Russell Springs, were airlifted to UK Hospital. Jones was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Russell County Coroner. Jones and Hill were wearing a seatbelt. Adrian Hill was unrestrained. Trooper Wesley was assisted at the scene by KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Russell County Sheriff’s Department, Russell County EMS, and the Eli and Russell Springs Fire Departments.

