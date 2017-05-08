KSP INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH INVOLVING A MOTORCYCLE

on 08/05/2017 |

Tpr. Jonathan Paull is investigating a collision that occurred Thursday, August 3rd at approximately 8:18 PM CST on KY 90 in the limits of Marrowbone. 32-year-old Jeffery Cyphers, of Burkesville, was operating a westbound 4 door Dodge when he attempted to make a left hand turn into a private driveway. The vehicle collided with an eastbound black motorcycle operated by 20-year-old Zachary Gray, of Burkesville.

Mr. Gray was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner. Mr. Cyphers was belted and not injured.

Tpr. Paull was assisted at the scene by the Cumberland County Sheriff, Fire, Rescue, EMS, Coroner and the KY State Highway Department.