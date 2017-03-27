Logo


KSP INVESTIGATING FATAL TRUCK CRASH IN ADAIR COUNTY

03/27/2017
Tpr. Scott Curry is investigating a collision that occurred Sunday morning at 1:47 AM CST at KY 55 and KY 551 when a northbound 2003 Ford truck struck a guardrail that resulted in the vehicle catching fire. It was completely engulfed in flames when investigators arrived.

The remains of a lone occupant, the operator, were discovered in the vehicle after the fire was extinguished. The operator was unable to be identified due to injuries sustained from the fire. A positive identification will be determined prior to the release of the suspected operator’s name. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

