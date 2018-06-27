Logo


KSP INVESTIGATING INJURY ACCIDENT

on 06/27/2018 |

Trooper Chase Willis  is investigating a collision that occurred on Friday, June 22nd, 2018 at approximately 5:45 PM CST on Pelham Branch Road 2.5 miles west of Columbia.  17-year-old Camillia Pearson, of Columbia, was operating an eastbound 2002 Ford pickup when she entered a curve, lost control and went in to the west bound lane striking a 1994 GMC operated by Charles Kerr, age 56 of Columbia.   Kerr was uninjured.   Pearson was transported to T.J. Samson Columbia where she was treated and released. Trooper Willis was assisted on scene by Adair County EMS.

 

