Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KSP INVESTIGATING INJURY COLLISION INVOLING METCALFE COUNTY DEPUTY SHERRIFF

on 12/15/2018 |

(Metcalfe County, KY December 13, 2018 – Trooper Bobby Maxwell is investigating a collision that occurred on Wednesday December 12, 2018 at approximately 3:35 PM CST on Ritters Mill Rd, 2 miles east of Summer Shade.  23-year-old Charles Sherman, of Edmonton, was operating a southbound 2018 Ford Van when he met a northbound 2015 Dodge Charger operated by Metcalfe County Deputy Sheriff Charles Massey, age 57 of Edmonton. Sherman struck Massey’s vehicle head-on on the narrow roadway. Massey was wearing his seatbelt and transported by Barren-Metcalfe EMS to TJ Samson Hospital where he was treated and released. Sherman was belted and was not injured.  Trooper Maxwell was assisted at the scene by Summer shade Fire and Barren-Metcalfe EMS and Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Department.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KSP INVESTIGATING INJURY COLLISION INVOLING METCALFE COUNTY DEPUTY SHERRIFF”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SHELIA HOGUE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
52°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Saturday 12/15 30%
High 53° / Low 42°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 12/16 20%
High 50° / Low 32°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 12/17 10%
High 50° / Low 27°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.